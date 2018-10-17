Advisor Vyas deliberates on issues raised by trade, industrial bodies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 16:
Advisor to the Governor, BB Vyas convened a high-level meeting here today to examine the issues raised by trade and industrial associations including KCCI, PHD Chambers of both the regions and CII relating to Finance, Power and Industries &Commerce Departments.
The issues were raised by these bodies during public interaction, contact programmes with the Advisor.
The issues of reversal of input tax credit pertaining to post flood period for the damaged goods, extension in amnesty period to waive off interest and penalty on power arrears of hoteliers and tourist resort owners were discussed with the concerned departments for appropriate action.
Besides, the setting up of solid waste management plants, adequate power supply for Industrial Estates, setting up ESI hospitals in key industrial hubs and development of traditional Pashmina handicraft trade were among other things discussed in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Commercial Taxes, M Raju and other senior officers.
The Advisor directed that the administrative departments should take effective steps to address the issues raised by different trade and industrial organizations besides artisans.
He also stressed the need for outcome-based mechanism to ensure grievance redressal effectively.