Advisor Vyas calls for better packaging, marketing of JKIL products

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 12:
Advisor to the Governor BB Vyas Friday stressed for better packing and labelling of various products manufactured by Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited (JKIL) to boost their marketability.
This was stated by the Advisor during the 155th Board of Directors meeting of JKIL here today.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar, Managing Director, J&K Industries Limited, Javid Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Industries and Commerce Raja Ji Bhat and other senior officers of the department.
Vyas said those products should be preferred for manufacturing by JKIL, which have local market demand. He said it will make available desired items to common people and will also help to increase JKIL profits.
To restore the glory of Silk Industries in the state, the Advisor directed the concerned officers that all those factories which have been funded under revival plan must be made functional within the shortest possible time.
The Advisor expressed the hope that with the revival of various silk and wool projects, the JKIL will be capable of manufacturing good quality products commensurate with present market demand.
He said increasing capacity of manufacturing will provide the corporation with an opportunity to adopt present day market trends of selling the products on e-platform.
Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar, said that JKIL is in the process of initiating innovative measures to increase sales of its products. He said the Corporation will manufacture products for consumers as per their demands also.
Managing Director, JKIL, informed that Government Silk factory Rajbagh is being revived at a projected cost of Rs 23.54 crore. Similarly, Government Woolen Mills Bemina is being revived at a projected cost of 11.74 crore.
The Advisor was also informed that Government Silk factory Bari Brahmana and Government Joinery Mills Bari Brahmana is being revived at a projected cost of Rs 16.84 crore and Rs 8.50 crore respectively.
The meeting was informed that Government Silk Factory Rajbagh would be made fully operational by March next year and Government Woolen Mills by January next year.
The Advisor was told that Government Silk Factory Bari Brahmana and Government Joinery Mills will also be made fully functional by March next year.
The Board was informed that through re-commissioning and re-establishment of Jammu and Solina filature and establishment and renovation of Silk factories at Rajbagh and Jammu, the organization will achieve an annual production of 10 lakh meters of silk fabric by year 2020 utilizing 250MT of cocoons and through modernization and re-commissioning of Bemina Woolen Mills Spinning plants at Solina and Nowshera will utilize 3.0 lakhs kgs of raw wool producing 4.0 lakh meters of woolen fabrics annually by year 2020.