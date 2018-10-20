Advisor Vyas assures result-oriented disposal of public grievances

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas on Friday assured result-oriented disposal of public grievances of the people.
According to an official, he said this at a public redress camp held in Jammu.
The official said that around 33 deputations comprising 265 persons and 31 individuals met the Advisor and apprised him about issues and developmental needs of their respective areas. They sought immediate intervention of the government for early redress of demands.
A deputation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) raised various issues related to promotion of industry and commerce in the state. They demanded reduction of GST rate on almond kernels from 12% to 5%, fast track mechanism for clearance of vehicles carrying industrial goods at Lakhanpur, revision of the distance limit for claiming the transport subsidy provided to the industries for the export of finished goods, road connectivity to the industrial area of Kangrail block Bhalwal, roads and sanitation facilities at Transport Nagar, hazardous waste dumping ground for J&K Industries besides other issues, the official added.
He said that similarly, representatives of Lead Recycling Industry Jammu and Kashmir sought measures for the betterment and progress of this industry, while a deputation of Laghu Udyog Bharti demanded for incentives to industries Post GST implementation.
A delegation of Cricket Association for the blind in Jammu and Kashmir (CABJ&K) demanded affiliation with J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) and financial assistance for promotion of sports for visually impaired sportspersons, the official added.
He said that a deputation of people demanded removal of encroachment on state land in the area situated along the local nallah from Kabir Nagar to Santramorh.
The deputation of Daily CP Workers sought the early implementation of SRO 520 to facilitate regularization of their services.
Several delegations from different areas of Jammu demanded augmentation of power distribution network by installation of upgraded transformers in their respective areas.
A delegation led by Mukand Sharma projected the demand for construction of college at Ghagwal in Samba district.
Many other delegations of state government employees of various departments raised their job-related issues.
Legislators Rajesh Gupta and Sukhnandan Choudhary also called on the Advisor. Harsh Dev also called on the Advisor.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured due consideration in a phased manner. He also passed on the spot directions with regard to various grievances flagged by the delegations and individuals, the official said.
He assured that the issues pertaining to departments other than his purview will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.
Besides, several other deputations and individuals also raised various demands related to power, finance, relief, SRO 43 cases and service related matters, said the official.