Advisor Vijay Kumar visits PHQ

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25:
K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor J&K Wednesday visited Police Headquarters, Srinagar and chaired a security review meeting of the State and other issues. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police, Dr. S.P Vaid, V.K Singh, Spl. DGP, PHQ, Ab. Ghani Mir, ADGP CID, Munir Ahmed Khan, ADGP, Security, SDRF, Law and Order, Sunil Kumar, IGP Telecom, J.P. Singh, IGP (Pers.) PHQ, Anand Jain, IGP (Hqrs.) PHQ, Ashkoor Ahmed Wani, IGP (CIV) PHQ, S.P. Pani, IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DIG (CKR), Atul Goel, DIG, Amit Kumar, DIG SKR, Sunil Gupta, DIG NKR, Haseeb Mughal, OSD to Hon’ble Advisor and all senior officers of the PHQ. IGP Jammu, Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal and DIG JSK B.S Tuti, DIG Rajouri-Poonch, Deepak Kumar Salathia and district SsP of Jammu and Kashmir zone attended through Video Conference.
At the very outset the Advisor commended the police officers for handling different situations professionally. Kumar took a comprehensive and district wise review of the security, wherein he stressed upon enhancing coordination with different security agencies.
DGP, S.P. Vaid and senior police officers of PHQ briefed the Advisor regarding over all security scenario of the state and different issues. The Advisor listened patiently and assured that all the issues flagged by DGP and his team will be looked into. Earlier, the Advisor visited some sections of PHQ and interacted with the officers and officials of these sections.