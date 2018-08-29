Advisor Vijay Kumar to hear public grievances on Wednesday

Srinagar, Aug 28:
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar shall hear the public grievances at JK Governor's Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonwar on Wednesday, 29 August 2018.
The public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals, who want to personally bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor to the Governor at Church Lane Srinagar from 10 am to 12 pm.
The advisor would be hearing the grievances personally and holding review meetings to address issues and grievances of the people.