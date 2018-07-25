About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Advisor Vijay Kumar to hear Public grievances at Srinagar on Wednesday

Srinagar, July 24:

 Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar shall hear the public grievances at JK Governor's Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonwar on Wednesday, July 25.
The public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals, who want to personally bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor to the Governor at Church Lane Srinagar from 10 am to 12 pm.
The advisor would be hearing the grievances personally and holding review meetings to address issues and grievances of the people.

 

