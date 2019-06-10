Advisor to J&K Guv to meet public at Srinagar on June 13

June 10, 2019 | Agencies

K K Sharma, an advisor to the Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, will interact with public on June 13, 2019, at Governor's Grievance Cell office at Chruch Lane, Sonawar, Srinagar, an official spokesman said here on Monday evening.

He added that the deputations and individuals desirous of meeting the Advisor should get their names registered at Grievance Cell office situated at Chruch Lane Sonawar, Srinagar for redressal of grievances.

People can meet him between 10:00 am to 12: 00 pm.

[UNI]