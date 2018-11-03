Advisor to Governor, DGP to review situation situation in Kishtiwar

Imran ShahKishtwar
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar Saturday arrived in Kishtwar town to review the situation following the killing of a BJP leader and his brother.
Kumar is accompanied by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma and other top officers.
The Advisor to Governor is probably convening a meeting of the top officers to review the situation in the district following the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar.
The high-level meeting is taking place at the office of District development commissioner Angrez Singh Rana. The top officers are also meeting public representatives of the area.
Authorities imposed curfew in Kishtwar and parts of Doda and Baderwah districts to maintain law and order after the killings triggered massive protests.
Internet services in the curfew-bound areas was also suspended to prevent spread tensions in the area.
The Army also staged a flag march in the sensitive areas to help the district administration in Kishtwar to maintain law and order.
On Thursday, the Parihar brothers were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla through a dark lane in Tapal Mohalla when they were killed by unknown gunmen.