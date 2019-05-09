About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances on May 13

Advisor to Governor K. Skandan will convene public hearing at Church Lane, Srinagar on May 13 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon.
The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who wish to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor to the Governor at the said venue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances on May 13

              

Advisor to Governor K. Skandan will convene public hearing at Church Lane, Srinagar on May 13 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon.
The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who wish to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor to the Governor at the said venue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;