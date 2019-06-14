About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances on June 17

 Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, will convene public hearing at Governor's Grievance Cell, Church Lane Sonawar, Srinagar on June 17, 2019 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon.
The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the aforesaid venue.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances on June 17

              

 Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, will convene public hearing at Governor's Grievance Cell, Church Lane Sonawar, Srinagar on June 17, 2019 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon.
The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the aforesaid venue.

News From Rising Kashmir

;