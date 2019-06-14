Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances on June 17

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, will convene public hearing at Governor's Grievance Cell, Church Lane Sonawar, Srinagar on June 17, 2019 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon.

The public delegations, deputations, and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the aforesaid venue.