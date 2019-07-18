Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances on July 22

Advisor to Governor K. Skandan will convene public hearings at Church Lane Sonawar, Srinagar on July 22 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon.
The public deputations and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the said venues.
