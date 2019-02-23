Advisor Skandan reviews progress of PM-KISAN registration process

Directs speedy digitization, uploading of beneficiary data
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 22:
Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, Saturday chaired a meeting to review the district wise progress on the registration of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri KisanSamman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the State.
The Advisor sought details on the collection of forms, verification, digitization and uploading of the data of the beneficiaries from the Deputy Commissioners through video conference here during a meeting at Civil Secretariat.
He stressed on finalization of the database of the eligible farmers in each district as per defined format and simultaneously uploading of the data on the PM-KISAN portal.
The Advisor entrusted upon the District Administrations achieving the targets as per operational guidelines of the programme. He further directed them to expedite the process and cover the gap of digitization and uploading of data.
He was informed that in Kupwara around 65,000 forms have been digitized and data of 57,962 beneficiaries has been uploaded on the portal. In Baramula, of 56,669 digitized forms, about 21,000 forms have been uploaded.
Similarly, in Budgam, Kulgam ,Bandipora , Anantnag and Doda , data of eligible farmers of around 52672, 42185 , 37,500 26000 and 26397 were uploaded respectively.
In Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kisthwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Srinagar, Kargil and Leh, data of around 19304, 20000, 19000, 7000, 10269, 4000, 19997, 19000, 14827, 7128 and 3880 beneficiaries have been uploaded till date, respectively.
It was given out that several teams have been constituted in all the districts to meet the targets within the set timeline.
Pertinently, the Union Government has asked the States to finalize, certify and set the timelines for uploading the district-wise beneficiary list to the PM-KISAN portal.
Under PM-KISAN, farmer families having cultivable land holding of 2 hectares and less will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs. 6,000 per year.