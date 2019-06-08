Advisor Skandan reviews preparedness for 'J&K Investor Summit-2019'

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

'Srinagar to host inaugural, Jammu valedictory sessions for proposed summit'

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan Friday held a detailed discussion with the representatives from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the ‘J&K Investor Summit-2019' to be held in October in Jammu and Kashmir.

A detailed presentations-cum-interactive session was given by the representatives of CII and FICCI over the proposed Investors Summit in the State. The representatives were informed that the summit is aimed to set a platform for the businesses to make investments in a big way in the State.

To review preparedness for the summit, the session was also attended by the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Special Secretary I&C, AS Chib, MD JKTPO, SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar, Director I&C Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Director I&C Kashmir, Mahmood A Shah and other officers of the state administration.

The Advisor, while speaking during the occasion, suggested that in order to woo the investors, at least six domestic locations and four international locations must be selected for the road shows.

Advisor Skandan told the CII and FICCI representatives to target maximum investors, besides Indian and Kashmiri expatriates during their overseas road shows.

It was given out that two proposed venues have been selected; one in Srinagar and another in Jammu. The proposed three-day summit would have sectoral sessions at both the locations (Srinagar/Jammu) for which detailed plan would be worked out between the J&K Government and the business associations (CII &FICCI). Srinagar would host the summit's inaugural session while Jammu would host the valedictory session, it was informed.

The Advisor said that the proposed summit is going to be a watershed moment in the State’s industrial journey.

In its presentation, CII said that the summit would target the investors from around eight countries, seven central ministries for participation, besides it would attract potential investors and delegates from India and abroad.

The representatives sought more suggestions from the J&K Govt to make the investment a grand success. The event would also see signing of agreements, MOUs and exhibitions.

In its presentation, FICCI informed that the association would also invite their members.

Principal Secretary I&C, Navin Kumar Choudhary also spoke on the occasion.