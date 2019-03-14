Advisor Skandan reviews functioning of SIDCO, JKI & SICOP

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan Wednesday reviewed the functioning State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) JK Industries (JKI) and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) here at a meeting.

After taking a review of the achievements of three Corporations, the Advisor discussed the modalities for the establishment of Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) Centres and Dry Ports in the districts.

He called for the establishment of sports equipment industrial units like football, cricket, volleyball net, hockey bags, Shoes in the state on the pattern of the neighbouring state Punjab. He said it will help Jammu and Kashmir to emerge as one of the major producers of the sports stuff.

The Advisor said that the aim of establishment of BPOs in each Panchyats is to achieve modular expansion in the industrial sector.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Managing Director, SIDCO Ravinder Kumar, Managing Director JKI, Javid Iqbal, Managing Director SICOP, Attal Sharma and other concerned officers.

Later, the Advisor discussed the issue of identification and acquisition of land for Dry port and BPOs with the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and all Deputy Commissioners. He asked them to identify the land on priority so that the construction work be taken in hand for the establishment of Dry port and BPOs which would be beneficial for the economic activities of the state and would contribute in uplifting the socio-economic profile of the area.

