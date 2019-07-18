Advisor Skandan reviews CAPEX Budget of Handicrafts, Handloom Deptts

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan Wednesday chaired separate meetings to review the implementation of CAPEX Budget 2018-19 and 2019-20 of Handicrafts Department, Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation, Handloom Department and Handloom Development Corporations here.

The official spokesperson said during the meeting the Advisor took sector wise review of progress of the Departments and Corporations under the CAPEX Budget allocation and implementation of welfare schemes.

The Advisor was informed that an allocation of Rs 889.51 lakh has been sanctioned for Handicrafts Department and Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation under CAPEX Budget 2019 – 20.

It was said that out of the sanctioned allocation, Rs 340.25 lakh have been released and Rs 10.47 lakh have been spent till June 2019 under the budget.

The meeting was also told that under CAPEX Budget 2018-19, out of approved outlay of Rs 839.52 lakh, 817.48 lakh were spent for the year achieving a target of 97 per cent utilization of the total budget.

With regard to the progress of J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation, it was given out that all the approved outlay of Rs 527.50 lakh was expended for the year 2018-19 under the CAPEX Budget.

Whereas, for the year 2019-20, a total of Rs 152.50 lakh outlay was approved, the meeting was informed.

On the occasion, the Advisor enquired about the implementation of several schemes and also about the trainees who have been trained from the skill development institutes. He also suggested for the integration of different schemes under one head and convergence of welfare schemes for the larger benefit of the artisans and handloom weavers.

The meeting was also informed that an Art Gallery at Kashmir Haat Srinagar is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 150 lakh and Rs 75 lakh have been released for the project.

Under Artisan Credit Card (ACC) scheme, Rs 300 lakh have been allocated, of which Rs 150 lakh have been released for self employment to individual artisans, the meeting was told.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor termed the Kashmir handicrafts as lifeline of Kashmir arts and said that no stone will be left unturned to promote the sector

He said the idea of various government-run schemes is to increase the income of poor artisans and weavers and also to create employment opportunities for the youth of the State. He directed to create a database of artisans and weavers and to go into end-to-end details so that loopholes, if any, would be plugged in any scheme.

The meeting was informed that the Handicrafts Department and Corporation is introducing new designs by subsidiary units of the Department viz. Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Craft Development Institute and SOD centres.

It was also given out that to enhance the production capacity and improve the working conditions of the artisans involved in carpet manufacturing, the Department is introducing modern carpet looms, besides creating skilled manpower in the industry by strengthening the existing training programmes, and to create market avenues for the artisans by organizing exhibitions/craft bazaars to eliminate the role of middleman.

Later, Advisor Skandan in a separate meeting reviewed implementation of CAPEX Budget for Handloom Development Department and Handloom Development Corporation.

The Advisor was informed that out of approved outlay of Rs 311 lakh for the year 2018-19, Rs 280.06 lakh have been utilized. For year 2019-20 of sanctioned Rs 147 lakh, as many as Rs 72 lakh have been released till June 2019 for J&K Handloom Development Department.

It was also given out that under CAPEX Budget 2018-19 for Handloom Development Corporation, cent percent utilization of Rs 936 lakh was realized and for the year 2019-20 Rs 861 lakh have been sanctioned for the Department.

Director Handicrafts, Director Handlooms, Managing Director Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation, Managing Director Handloom Development Corporation, officials from Planning and Industries and Commerce Departments besides other concerned attended the meetings.