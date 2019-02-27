Advisor Skandan meets delegations, individuals during public durbar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
Advisor to Governor, K Skandan on Tuesday met scores of public delegations and individuals during the public grievance redressal camp held here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane.
Around 50 delegations and individuals from various districts of Kashmir Division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based disposal of their issues in a time-bound manner.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Director of Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Joint Director, Handicrafts, Sajid Yehaya Naqash and others were present during the camp.
In their meeting with the Advisor, a delegation from PHD chamber of commerce and Industries and other associations informed the Advisor about various issues faced by people working in different sectors including Horticulture, Agriculture, Carpet industry, Sericulture and other sectors with regards to the implementation of various schemes formulated by the state government.
They informed him about certain financial projects which have already been approved but funds are yet to be released. They requested the Advisor to intervene in this matter so that the schemes are implemented properly and there is timely disbursement of funds.
Various delegations of the artisans associated with various crafts informed him about various issues and demanded that this sector be revived which otherwise is on the verge of extinction.
The Advisor directed the Divisional Commissioner to organize a meeting with the artisans and analyze all the data with regards to their manpower, production, employment and other things and come up with a proper plan about the initiatives to be taken by the administration for the betterment of artisans.
A delegation of shopkeepers association located outside Shalimar Garden requested the Advisor for the construction of toilet facility for them. They also requested for disposal of wastes properly so that no waste is thrown in Dal Lake.
A delegation of residents from Pulwama demanded an Irrigation pump shed for their paddy fields as it will benefit a large number of farmers in the area.
On the occasion, various other delegations which called upon Advisor Skandan include Private Schools Association, Unemployed Bio-medical engineers, Employees of Agriculture Department, computer programmers from various departments, JK Cement Association and others.
Besides, many other individuals called on the Advisor and apprised him with the problems faced by them.
Giving a patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals, the Advisor assured of redressing the genuine grievances at an earliest.
He assured that Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by people.
He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers asking them to take cognizance of their issues and redress the same forthwith.