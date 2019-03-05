Advisor Skandan lays foundation of Government Degree College at Hyderpora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 04:
Advisor to Governor, K Skandan on Monday laid the foundation stone of new Government Degree College (GDC) here at Hyderpora, Srinagar.
Officials from District Administration, Public Works and Higher Education Department, Principals and Professors of various GDCs and other concerned officials and locals were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that several new initiatives are being taken in the educational set up by which government has undertaken a program of augmenting the infrastructure which includes construction of new colleges.
The Advisor said the students would be provided with quality educational facilities and there will be proper monitoring mechanism in infrastructural development.
He said that the Governor's administration is dedicated to provide students with every facility for the betterment of education in the state. He added that all the pending projects will be completed and money would not be any constraint.
The Advisor was informed that the three-storied college will be constructed on the plinth area of 7900 sq ft with the estimated cost of Rs 17.36 crore. The structure of college will be RCC framed with deep foundation (pile foundation).
The project will be executed by Public Works Department (R&B), Chadoora Division.