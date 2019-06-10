About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Skandan inspects Spice Park, NSM works at Pampore

The Advisor to Governor K Skandan today held an extensive tour of Saffron fields in Pampore and took stock of various ongoing works under National Saffron Mission (NSM) there.
The Advisor visited Konibal, Chandhara, Lethpora and several adjoining villages and obtained first-hand appraisal of activities undertaken under the Mission. Terming Saffron as the trademark of Kashmiri heritage, the Advisor emphasized on synchronous efforts among Saffron farmers, Agriculture Department and other stakeholders to preserve the world’s precious crop and to boost its productivity.
He also inspected the irrigational wells constructed under the NSM and directed the Agriculture Department to expedite the process for the successful implementation of the Saffron Mission.
The Advisor was informed that the project is expected to improve irrigation facilities to Saffron fields in Pampore area where the majority of people are directly or indirectly related to its production.
Later, the Advisor took a detailed inspection of Spice Park at Dusoo Pampore.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, officers of Agriculture Department Kashmir and other concerned accompanied the Advisor during the visit.

 

