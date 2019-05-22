Advisor Skandan inspects J&K Industries Limited’s business units

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tours Silk Factory Rajbagh, Bemina Woollen Mills, Silk Filatures Solina

Advisor to Governor K Skandan today visited Silk Factory Rajbagh, Bemina Woollen Mills and Kashmir Silk Filatures Solina to take stock of working of these business units.

Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited (JKIL), Javid Iqbal and other officials accompanied the Advisor during the visit.

During the visit, the advisor inspected different showrooms at Silk Factory Rajbagh and inquired about the silk and woollen items manufactured by JK Industries.

The Advisor also reviewed the progress of construction of Composite Market Centre for Wholesale Chain of Silk Activity in Government Silk Factory Rajbagh. He was informed that the building was being constructed under the Restoration and Strengthening of Livelihood component of the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) funded by the World Bank and would be completed by September this year.

The Advisor was briefed about the steps taken to preserve and revitalise the Silk Factory as a heritage site while restoring its past glory. He asked the officers to focus on the improvement of the factory’s viability as a self-sustaining and employment generating public sector unit.

At Bemina Woollen Mills, the Advisor inspected various sections including Worsted Section, Weaving Section, Sulzer Section, Finishing and Dying Sections.

He was also briefed about the progress in the construction of Showroom-cum-Interpretation Centre of Composite Market for Wholesale Chain of Woollen Activity at Woollen Mills Bemina. The Advisor was also informed that that building would be completed in the stipulated time frame.

Later, Advisor also visited Govt Kashmir Silk Filatures Solina, Srinagar while inspecting the various sections of the factory.