Advisor Skandan inaugurates mega Kisan Mela at Budgam

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says Govt taking several steps to double farmers income by 2022

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, today inaugurated one-day mega Kisan Mela under centrally-sponsored Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme at Sports Stadium Budgam.

Besides farmers, the Mela organised by District Agriculture Officer (Extension) was attended by agriculture experts and scientists from the Valley.

On the occasion, Advisor Skandan said the Government is taking several steps like PM Kisan programme and other welfare initiatives to double the farmers' income by 2022. He said besides schemes and soil health cards, the farmers need various other inputs and techniques to increase their production.

He suggested the Agriculture Department arrange interaction between progressive farmers and other farmers so that the later too would get acquaintance with the government schemes.

Saying that the Government is very serious to double the farmers’ income, he said the Government will do everything possible for the betterment of the farmer community in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, District Development Commissioner Budgam, Syed Sehrish Asgar, said that the Agriculture Department and the district administration are working shoulder-to-shoulder for the betterment of farmer community in the district.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said the Department has taken various initiatives both under centrally and state-sponsored schemes to upgrade the agricultural scene in Kashmir. He said that the mechanization in agriculture has remained a key in the doubling of farmers’ income.

Earlier, the Advisor, who was also chief guest on the occasion, inspected different stalls put up at the Mela to showcase the different agricultural and its allied departments’ products and activities.

The Advisor inspected stalls of vermin-compost model unit, hybrid crops, button mushroom, seed production, fertilizer, orgainc, farm machinery, soil testing laboratory equipments, terrace farming, soil erosion model, scented herbs and plants stall like Salvia, Aster, Dahlia, Antirrhinum, Zinnia, organic model village, etc. He also inspected the stalls put up by several female entrepreneurs and also held interaction with the young entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, the Advisor was briefed about the importance of the Mela in making the people especially farmers of the district aware about the Government schemes, latest technology and good practices for progressive farming to boost their production.

The Advisor was told that Budgam district is self-sufficient in vegetable production, besides exporting large quantities of veggies to other districts of Kashmir.

Later, the Advisor released two booklets 'Munfarid Zaraiy Hidayaat' and ‘Studying Document on Doubling Farmers Income by 2022 in Kashmir Division.’

Chief Agriculture Officer, Shabir Ahmed Allaqband and other concerned were also present on the occasion.