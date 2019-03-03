Advisor Skandan holds introductory meet with CCI Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 02:
Advisor to Governor, K Skandan, Saturday held an introductory meeting with the office bearers of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCI) here.
During the deliberations, the Chambers of Commerce and Industries projected various problems being faced by them in running their respective industrial units. Detailed discussions were held on the issues related to industry, commerce and agriculture sectors in the State.
The Advisor gave them a patient hearing and assured them that their genuine demands would be looked into.
On the occasion, the Advisor released cheque worth Rs 25 lakh for Chamber House.
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Navin Choudhary, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, President, CCI Rakesh Gupta, Vice President CCI, Rajeev Gupta, Secretary General CCI, Manish Gupta, Secretary CCI, Gaurav Gupta and other concerned members of the CCI attended the meeting.