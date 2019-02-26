Advisor Skandan for exploring possibilities of Industrial growth through potential sectors

Listens to issues of unit holders at Jammu
JAMMU, FEBRUARY 25:
Advisor to Governor, K Skandan today called for exploring the possibilities of expansion and growth of industries in the state through potential sectors. The Advisor said this while interacting with the Industrial unit holders here at BBIA complex, SIDCO Industrial area at Bari Brahmana, Jammu.
The members of Federation of Industries (FOI) led by its Chairman Lalit Mahajan submitted their memorandum to the Advisor pertaining to continuation of Lakhanpur Toll Tax, Employment clause for reimbursement of incentives of State Budgetary support to industrial unit of J&K, incentives for micro and small scale sector, extension of State fiscal incentives to new units under Substantial expansion besides other such issues.
They drew the attention of the Advisor towards the difficulties they are facing to achieve the set norms for the employment to the permanent residents of J&K as per Government order keeping in view the non-availability of the specialized or skilled labour in the state.
The Advisor asked the Director Industries, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and other concerned functionaries to examine the issues in detail.
The Advisor asked the FOI members to consider the suggestions of conducting the study of employment possibilities and availability in the state and also suggested for having a portal dedicated to industries to have first hand information and details. He called for exploring every possibility for industrial growth through potential sectors like floriculture, handicrafts and alike.
The Advisor also enquired about the infrastructural needs of industries and availability of land for establishing new industrial units. He welcomed the suggestions for expansion of industries by the stake holders.
Later, the Advisor also visited the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) complex at Bari Brahmana and enquired about its working, schemes and on-going training programmes.