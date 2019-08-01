About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Skandan for establishment of CFCs for improvement of goods, services

Chairs 89th SICOP BoD meet

To create ecosystems for competitive goods and services, Advisor to Governor K Skandan Wednesday urged J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) to upgrade its existing infrastructure like establishing Common Facility Centres (CFCs) at Industrial Estates.
The Advisor stated this while speaking at the 89th Board of Directors (BoD) meet of SICOP here.
The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Navin K. Choudhary, Managing Director, SICOP, Atul Sharma, Director, Industries & Commerce Department, Jammu Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries & Commerce Department, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, representatives of MSME, Government of India, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and other concerned officials.
The Advisor said that upgradation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMes) is need of the hour to cope with the growing developments of industrial sector, adding the SICOP should come with a support system for clusters at its industrial estates.
He said SICOP would be a nodal agency to provide facilities to the small-scale industries so that they will prosper in their businesses.
The meeting was informed that at present SICOP is managing 58 Industrial Estates including 43 Industrial Estates previously managed by DICs and transferred to SICOP in 2017.
It was also given out that during the fiscal year 2018-19, 6111 tests were conducted while as during the FY 2019-20 (1st quarter), 970 tests were conducted at its three testing centers in three divisions of the State.
The meeting was further informed that SICOP management has formulated DPR through J&K Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (J&K ITCO) for up-gradation and acquiring the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for Testing Centre Gangyal Jammu. The meeting was also told the Corporation would upgrade the Testing Centre at Zainakote, Srinagar and Leh, Ladakh on the similar lines in the next financial year.
The meeting was also informed about the business plan for Financial Year 2019-20 and new innovative measures like modernization of testing centre, appointment of J&K SICOP as Bitumen Business Development Associate of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) and Land Bank for identification of state land suitable for industrial purposes.
The meeting was also told that in order to expand business and match quality of industrial products at national level, the Material Testing labs of SICOP need to be upgraded and accredited with NABL and should also be registered with BIS.
It was also given out in the meeting that the State Industrial Policy-2016 envisages to attract an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the industrial sector over a period of 10 years.
The Advisor was informed about the demand of the identification of additional industrial items for purchase from Small Scale Industrial (SSI) Units through SICOP. It was also informed that there is persistent demand from the local industry that more industrial products be brought under the ambit of reserved list keeping in view their demand with the Government departments, besides it will ensure sustenance of these units and will also create more employment opportunities in the State.

Latest News

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Jul 31 | Agencies
MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Jul 31 | Riyaz Bhat
IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Skandan for establishment of CFCs for improvement of goods, services

Chairs 89th SICOP BoD meet

              

To create ecosystems for competitive goods and services, Advisor to Governor K Skandan Wednesday urged J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) to upgrade its existing infrastructure like establishing Common Facility Centres (CFCs) at Industrial Estates.
The Advisor stated this while speaking at the 89th Board of Directors (BoD) meet of SICOP here.
The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Navin K. Choudhary, Managing Director, SICOP, Atul Sharma, Director, Industries & Commerce Department, Jammu Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries & Commerce Department, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, representatives of MSME, Government of India, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and other concerned officials.
The Advisor said that upgradation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMes) is need of the hour to cope with the growing developments of industrial sector, adding the SICOP should come with a support system for clusters at its industrial estates.
He said SICOP would be a nodal agency to provide facilities to the small-scale industries so that they will prosper in their businesses.
The meeting was informed that at present SICOP is managing 58 Industrial Estates including 43 Industrial Estates previously managed by DICs and transferred to SICOP in 2017.
It was also given out that during the fiscal year 2018-19, 6111 tests were conducted while as during the FY 2019-20 (1st quarter), 970 tests were conducted at its three testing centers in three divisions of the State.
The meeting was further informed that SICOP management has formulated DPR through J&K Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (J&K ITCO) for up-gradation and acquiring the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for Testing Centre Gangyal Jammu. The meeting was also told the Corporation would upgrade the Testing Centre at Zainakote, Srinagar and Leh, Ladakh on the similar lines in the next financial year.
The meeting was also informed about the business plan for Financial Year 2019-20 and new innovative measures like modernization of testing centre, appointment of J&K SICOP as Bitumen Business Development Associate of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) and Land Bank for identification of state land suitable for industrial purposes.
The meeting was also told that in order to expand business and match quality of industrial products at national level, the Material Testing labs of SICOP need to be upgraded and accredited with NABL and should also be registered with BIS.
It was also given out in the meeting that the State Industrial Policy-2016 envisages to attract an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the industrial sector over a period of 10 years.
The Advisor was informed about the demand of the identification of additional industrial items for purchase from Small Scale Industrial (SSI) Units through SICOP. It was also informed that there is persistent demand from the local industry that more industrial products be brought under the ambit of reserved list keeping in view their demand with the Government departments, besides it will ensure sustenance of these units and will also create more employment opportunities in the State.

News From Rising Kashmir

;