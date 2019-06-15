Advisor Sharma visits Astro-Turf TRC Srinagar

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On 4th consecutive day of the Let’s Play State Level Football tourney, all semifinals were conducted at different venues of Srinagar and Ganderbal.

The Advisor to Governor KK Sharma Friday visited the TRC Astro- Turf venue, where he interacted with the participating players and officials.

He appreciated the Department for organizing such events that provide a platform to the youth to explore their talent in the field of sports.

The Advisor showed keen interest for upliftment of sports infrastructure throughout the State so that the sports arena comes up with best results not only at National competitions but at international level. At the venue, Advisor to the Governor K.K Sharma was received by the senior officials of the Youth Services & Sports Department, Accounts Officer Abdul Qayoom, In charge Publicity wing Azhar Hajini among others.

In Boys section between 13-16 age group, District Srinagar defeated District Leh with a margin of seven goals to nil in the Final match and lifted the title.

On fifth day of the tournament on June 15, 2019, in Boys group under 19 years of age, District Budgam team will lock horns with District Baramulla while as in Girls section in under 19 age group District Leh will take on Kulgam District and District Baramulla will clash with District Leh for the title in under 17 age group.

