Advisor Sharma to meet public on May 17

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, KK Sharma will meet public on May 17th at Governor's Grievance Cell at Chruch Lane, Sonawar, Srinagar from 10am to 12PM.

The deputations and individuals desirous of meeting the Advisor should get their names registered at Grievance cell office situated at Chruch lane Sonawar, Srinagar for redressal of grievances.