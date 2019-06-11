Advisor Sharma to meet public on June 13

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, K K Sharma will meet public on June 13th at Governor's Grievance Cell office at Chruch Lane, Sonawar, Srinagar from 10 AM to 12 PM.

The deputations and individuals desirous of meeting the Advisor should get their names registered at Grievance Cell office situated at Chruch Lane Sonawar, Srinagar for redressal of grievances.