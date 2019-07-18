Advisor Sharma to meet public on July 20

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to the Governor, KK Sharma will meet public on 20th July Saturday at Governor’s Grievance Cell office at Chruch lane, Sonawar, Srinagar from 10am to 12PM.

The deputations and individuals desirous of meeting the Adviser should get their name registered at grievance cell office situated at Chruch lane Sonawar, Srinagar for redressal of grievances.