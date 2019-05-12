Advisor Sharma to meet public in Jammu on Monday 3

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma shall be holding a public grievance camp at Convention Centre, Canal Road, Jammu on May 13 (Monday) from 10.00 am to 12 pm.

The official spokesperson the public delegations, deputations, organizations, and individuals should get themselves registered in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu for redressal of their grievances.

