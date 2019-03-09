Advisor Sharma to meet public at Srinagar on March 11

March 09, 2019 |

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma will meet public on March 11, 2019 at J&K Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonawar, Srinagar from 10 am to 12 pm.

Deputations and individuals desirous of meeting the Advisor have been asked to get their names registered at the Grievance Cell at Church Lane Sonawar, Srinagar for redressal of their grievances.