About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Sharma to meet public at Jammu on April 24

 Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma will hold a public grievance camp here at Convention Centre, Canal Road, on April 24(Wednesday).
As per an official, the public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals who have already registered themselves in the office of Advisor are requested to visit the venue from 10.00 am to 12 PM on Wednesday.

 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Sharma to meet public at Jammu on April 24

              

 Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma will hold a public grievance camp here at Convention Centre, Canal Road, on April 24(Wednesday).
As per an official, the public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals who have already registered themselves in the office of Advisor are requested to visit the venue from 10.00 am to 12 PM on Wednesday.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;