Advisor Sharma to meet public at Jammu on April 24

Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma will hold a public grievance camp here at Convention Centre, Canal Road, on April 24(Wednesday).
As per an official, the public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals who have already registered themselves in the office of Advisor are requested to visit the venue from 10.00 am to 12 PM on Wednesday.
