Advisor Sharma reviews working of I&FC Deptt

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma Saturday chaired a meeting of officials of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Kashmir to review the functioning of the department.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Sharma and other officials of the department.

The officials in the meeting gave information about various ongoing works of the department particularly with regard to the work on Flood Spill Channel and the preparedness for the rainy season.

The Advisor impressed upon the officials to ensure completion of all the ongoing works within the stipulated timeframe. He stressed on close monitoring of the works by a team of experts to avoid any kind of glitch or loophole.