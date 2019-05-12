About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Sharma reviews Sgr Zonal Plan preparation

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma reviewed the zonal plan preparation of Srinagar on Saturday.
The official spokesperson said that the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, Parvez Sajad Ganie, Chief Town Planner, Fayaz Ahmad Khan and other senior officers.
During the review, the Advisor was apprised about the progress made in preparation of the zonal plans. It was informed that the approved Master Plan of Srinagar has 53 zones.
It was also stated that the despite insufficient manpower available the deadline was fixed for its completion by May 2020.
The Advisor directed the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development to have periodic reviews about the progress of Zonal Plans and also suggested in order to expedite the preparation on zonal plans possibilities may also be explored of extra professional manpower including subject experts for value addition of the work.
The Advisor also discussed urban development scenario in light of the approved master plan and directed further that the document should not be confined to paperwork alone but should be converted in deliverables on the ground.

