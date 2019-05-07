Advisor Sharma reviews road situation in Kashmir

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma today reviewed the situation of roads in Kashmir division, especially the capital city.

The meeting was attended by Director ERA Dr. Raghav Rajan, Chief Engineer Road and Buildings (R&B) Sami Arif and other senior officers.

The Advisor while reviewing the overall situation of the roads expressed his concern over the dilapidated situation of roads. He urged the officers to ensure that the repair work on these roads is undertaken and early completion of the undergoing projects is ensured.

He also called for strict adherence to the timelines set for the completion of various ongoing projects in the Valley.