May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Sharma reviews progress on Jammu Master Plan-2032

 Advisor to Governor K.K Sharma today called for formulating a multi-pronged strategy for effective implementation of Jammu Master Plan 2032 here today.
Chairing a high level meeting here , the Advisor took detailed review of various aspects and implementation of Jammu city Master Plan, emphasizing that the execution of the Master Plan should focus on value addition to the city and its existing infrastructure network.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, Director, School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi, Prof. P S N Rao, Prof. Ashok Kumar, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Vikas Sharma, Director Land Management Sanjay Gupta, Secretary JDA, Rakesh Gupta, Senior Architect JDA, Raman Sharma, Town Planner Jagdish Raj Hans, Superintending Engineering JDA, B L Bhagat, besides other senior officers were present in the meeting.
The Advisor asked the concerned officers to study city development models implemented in states like Haryana, Punjab, others and take inspiration from them to make a custom plan best suited for Jammu city’s needs. He asked to explore how various individual elements of the Master Plan can be executed in the Public Private Participation mode.
With regard to development of Zones under the master plan, he advised to prioritize zones according to their respective requirements. He also assessed the progress made with regard to zonal development plan and rural development plan, asserting that simultaneous works should be undertaken so that parallel developmental progress can be achieved throughout.
During the meeting, Senior Town Planner presented a comprehensive Power Point presentation to apprise about the various features of the Jammu Master Plan.
Earlier, the team from Delhi School of Architecture headed by Director of the Institute Prof Rao has held detailed discussions with the officers of JDA and it was decided that the Housing and Urban development Department shall benefit from the experience and expertise of its school in implementation of Master Plan to secure planned development of the area.

