Advisor Sharma reviews Darbar move arrangements

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Takes stock of Padshahi Bagh, Wullar lake diversion channel

Advisor to Governor K.K. Sharma today visited Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, and took stock of the arrangements being made regarding the Darbar move.

Later, he visited Bemina to get the status of ongoing work on PadshahiBagh - Wullar Lake Diversion Channel.

During the visit, the Advisor was accompanied by Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control, Chief Engineer RNB, SE Irrigation and Flood Control and other senior officers of the department.

Taking stock of the work, the Advisor directed the concerned to expedite the work on the channel and remove all the bottlenecks so that the project could be completed at an earliest.

He also visited the site of Automatic Gauge Reader System (Measuring water level) at Ram MunshiBagh.