Advisor Sharma reviews Capex Budget

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma today undertook a review of the Capex budget of 2019-20.

The meeting was attended by Advisors to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, K Vijay Kumar, KS Skandanan, Chief Secretary, B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, Administrative Secretaries and other senior officers were present. Divisional Commissioners, Jammu and Kashmir besides Deputy Commissioners of the state also participated through video conferencing.

The meeting discussed the finalization of state plan for the year 2019-20 and District plans for 2019-20. Review of preparedness for issuances of all tenders immediately after the completion of model code of conduct was also discussed.

The meeting also discussed the difficulties, if any, in accord of the administrative approvals (AA) for various developmental projects and also reviewed the languishing projects.

It was also impressed upon the Administrative Secretaries to closely monitor the implementation of the developmental projects and also the languishing projects so that these are completed within the stipulated time lines.

It was impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners to finalize and send the district plans as soon as possible so that works under the Capex can be started once the Model Code of Conduct is over.