Advisor Sharma meets Union Minister Hardeep Puri

New Delhi:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma met the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at New Delhi here on Friday.
The Advisor highlighted several issues pertaining to modification of 50:50 funding under SMART cities project to 90:10 fund ratio besides enhancement of Viability Gap Fund for Solid Waste Management from 35 per cent to 90 per cent.
The Advisor also discussed the progress of implementation of SMART City projects in Srinagar and Jammu during the meeting.
The Union Minister assured the Advisor that he will have a detailed review of the projected issues and other Urban and Housing sector schemes with concerned senior officers of Government of India and State functionaries soon.