Advisor Sharma grills SMC, LAWDA, UEED officials over slow-pace of work in Srinagar

March 12, 2019 |

Reviews progress on Srinagar sewerage schemes

Advisor to Governor Kewal Kumar Sharma on Monday asked officials to some work in close coordination and keep monitoring of the projects before they were declared “languished.”

Sources in LAWDA said that Advisor Sharma grilled officials of SMC, LAWDA, UEED for not giving their best in completing various on-going projects. “Every project has one or the other issue. Besides that our senior rung officials are quick to quote excuses,” sources said.

According to official spokesperson, Sharma took a thorough review of progress on Srinagar Sewerage Schemes being executed by various departments—directing officials to complete the projects within stipulated deadlines.

Chairing a high level meeting here, the Advisor sought the status of the sewerage treatment projects being executed by Lakes and Water Development Authority (LAWDA), UEED, NBCC, SMC and other executing agencies under erstwhile JNNURM.

Vice-chairman LAWDA, P. Ramaswamy, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mir Tariq Ali, Chief, ADC Srinagar, Engineer, Urban Development Department, Chief Engineers, NBCC officials, officials from and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Sharma directed for the early completion of the sewerage network links across the summer capital—directing the high authorities of executing agencies to personally monitor the progress on each project and schemes. Sharma asked the associated departments to work in close coordination and work for achieving set targets within the deadline.

He said that the officials—rather than complaining about schemes and projects should come up with an effective mechanism to remove the bottlenecks if any, so that remaining works are completed at the earliest.

Sharma opined that officials associated with the executing departments should do some “soul searching”—if projects and schemes weren’t completed well in time. “There is some problem. When projects aren’t completed within time,” he said. “Why should projects keep going and why should people suffer. The officials associated with the executing agencies shouldn’t sleep properly and do some soul searching to find out the lacunas,” he said.

Officials informed the meeting that the Srinagar City is divided into three zones for laying of the sewerage network. The Zones I & II are presently proposed to be taken up under JICA funding. They said that the Zone-III has already been taken under State Plan / JNNURM way back. They informed that there was some works left un-done as funding under JNNURM was stopped in 2015. However it has now recently been decided by State Government that the balance works of JNNURM shall be completed and the funds be released under AMRUT. Zone I include Batwara, Dalgate, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar Lal Chowk Magarmal Bagh Allochi Bagh, Mehjoor Nagar Nati Pora Chanpora Burzulla, Rawalpoa Hyderpora Humhama etc

Zone – II include Batamaloo Bemina Qamawari Parimpora, Zainakot, Karanagar Chattabal Nawabazar Lawaypora, Malroo etc. While as Zone– III include Khanyar Habakadal Fateh Kadal Zaina Kadal, Nalamar Road Nowhatta Hawal Nowshera Soura Buchpora Lal Bazar, Rainawari Khayam, Munawarabad etc.

The officials said that the Sewerage Scheme of left out areas of Srinagar City Zone I & II has been proposed under JICA. They said that the estimated cost of the scheme under the project area Zone I & II of Srinagar City is Rs 964.48 Cr.

Reviewing the status of each scheme, the Advisor said that the completion of these projects will go a long way in channeling the sewerage and related things in the capital cities and provide the much-needed relief to the people. The executing agency NBCC officials told the Advisor that the work was stalled due to non-release of funds and if provided both the schemes for Jammu and Srinagar will be completed by September 2019.

Meanwhile, it was informed that the Sewerage Projects for Srinagar and Jammu were sanctioned by the Centre at the cost of Rs 132.92 crore and Rs 129.23 crore respectively for integrated development of infrastructure in the twin cities. Against Rs 108.85 released for Srinagar, Rs 96.70 crore have been utilized, while Rs 66.06 crore have been utilized in Jammu against the release of Rs 70.21 crore by ending March 2018.

The meeting was informed that Comprehensive Sewerage Plan for Greater Srinagar including 60 MLD Capacity STP, trunk sewer lines, lateral sewer lines and house connections have been completed to a large extent.

The Advisor asked the concerned Chief Engineer, UEED, Municipal Commissioner to constitute a team of officers to monitor the progress of work on the sewerage schemes in Srinagar on weekly basis and address bottlenecks, if any and complete the project on fast track basis.