Advisor Sharma for tapping J&K’s farming sector

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K K Sharma Monday called for tapping state’s huge growth potential in Farming sector.

“Take determined efforts to bridge the gap between farmers, researchers, policy makers and development agencies for formulation and implementation of need based plans to facilitate growth of farming as a viable and lucrative venture in the state” he was speaking at an interactive meeting with statutory officers/officers of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellor Dr. K S Rissam, Director Agriculture PS Rathore, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Deans of various departments of SKUAST, scientists and other staff members of the Varsity.

The Advisor said that with the efforts of the SKUAST, the agriculture and horticulture is emerging as an important economic activity of the state this playing an important role in its socio-economic development.

“For a growing human population, the development of farming sector is essential to address the requirement of proper nutrition for stay healthy lifestyle”, he added.

During the meeting threadbare discussions were held on chalking out a roadmap for development of farming sector in J&K, identifying gaps in research and extension machinery and institutional support for development of livestock, agriculture, horticulture and dairy farming sectors.

Speaking on the occasion VC, SKUAST said facility of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry will provide every possible help to the department and farmers for development of livestock in the State.

Later, the Advisor Sharma visited the newly constructed Baba Jitto Auditorium and laboratory of School of Biotechnology at SKUAST.