Advisor Sharma for speedy execution of Hydro-electric projects

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Administers oath to Member SERC

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma today administered oath to Mr Ajay Gupta as Member (Technical) in J&K State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKSERC).

Chairman JKSERC Lokash Jha, Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Member SERC R.A Andrabi, Chief Engineers and other senior officers attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor maintained that with a second member taking oath the Commission would start discharging its duties of providing the necessary inputs to the Government about the energy sector, its planning and also harnessing the other non-conventional resources for power generation.

The Advisor said that the Commission would also provide necessary inputs about the options of providing via media of dealing with new energy sources and also advise on other electricity and energy-related issues.

Chairman JKSERC Lokash Jha and Commissioner Secretary PDD Hridesh Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Later MD Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPP) M.S Babu also called on the Advisor and discussed various ongoing power projects being undertaken by the organisation.

Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The MD briefed the Advisor about the status of implementation of various hydro-electric power projects being undertaken by the Corporation in the Chenab Valley. He informed that the work is underway on the 1000 Mega Watt Pakal Dhul hydro-electric project and expressed hope that it would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He also briefed the Advisor about the status of execution of other projects i.e., 624 Mega Watt (MW) Keeru, 540 MW Kwar and 550 MW Dul Hasti stage II projects.

The Advisor directed the officers to speed up the pace of execution of these hydro-electric power projects. He said that these projects once completed would make our state self sufficient in the generation of power besides the state would also be in a position to export power to other states.

The Advisor also maintained that once completed these projects would also ensure the generation of much needed employment opportunities to locals living in the state especially those in their catchment areas and pacing up the development of these places.

While asking the officers to hold regular meetings about the status of implementation of these prestigious projects, the Advisor called for synergized approach which would also ensure the removal of bottlenecks, if any.