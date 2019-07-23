Advisor Sharma for settlement of HR issues of employees

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma Monday directed the officers to make a comprehensive roadmap for settlement of various issues related to the management of human resources in different departments.

The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss issues related to the departments of PDD, R&B, PHE Irrigation Flood control, housing and urban development and science and technology.

Principal Secretary Housing And Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary R&B Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Secretary Science and Technology Rigzin Samphel, senior officers of PDD, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control and other concerned were present in the meeting.

The Advisor also directed the officers to furnish a complete vacancies’ list at all levels so that the vacant positions could be filled at an earliest. He said the step would augment the human resource and improve the efficacy of working of different departments at all the levels.

“The list of vacant posts especially those in rural and far-flung areas should be prepared at an earliest so that the officials can be posted besides, the new recruitment could also be made,” he said.

While asking the officers to undertake the necessary measures for revamping the existing Recruitment Rules in vogue, the Advisor said these should be made in consonance with the new demands, qualifications with a special focus on the career progression of the employees at different levels so that the issue of stagnation could also be addressed, which would improve the deliverance of human resource.

He also directed updating the seniority lists at different hierarchies so that they could be finalized and necessary promotions could be made for the eligible officials and officers.

The Advisor said it would go a long way in redressing the grievances being projected by different levels of employees who could not be promoted for the want of final seniority lists.