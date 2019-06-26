Advisor Sharma for liberal central assistance to JK

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Meets Union Sec Finance

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma today met Union Secretary ( Expenditure), Finance Girish Chandra Murmu at New Delhi to discuss various issues related to revenue and capital expenditure needs of the State.

The Advisor impressed upon the Central Government that the State Government has faced a major deficit in revenue due to implementation of 7th pay Commission recommendations. He said that State Government is the major employer in J&K due to the absence of vibrant private sector and prevailing circumstances. Due to the widening revenue gap, the Advisor highlighted that the State needs Central Assistance to fund the massive expenditure needs of revenue and capital expenditure for the development and improvement of the infrastructure.

During the meeting, issues relating to enhance flexibility in guidelines to Security Related Expenditure (SRE), revival of rich heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, development of Tourist Circuits particularly Leh and Kargil and assistance for Flood mitigation came up in the discussion. Sports related and livelihood issues especially Animal/ Sheep Husbandry department were also discussed. The Advisor further added that Central assistance is required to enhance Sports Facilities which are needed in order to engage youth and wean them from any negative influences. Union Government’s intervention is also required for establishment of Veterinary Research Institute in the State, he said.

Later the Advisor also met Union Finance Secretary, Subash Chander Garg and reviewed the matters related to J&K.