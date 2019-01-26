Advisor Sharma for early settlement of employees HR issues

Jammu:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, today directed formulating a comprehensive road map for solving all the Human Resource issues of the employees so that their promotions and other related issues are settled accordingly.
The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the issues related to degree and diploma holding Engineers.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary R&B, Khursheed Shah, Secretary PHE, Farooq Ahmed Shah and other senior officers of the concerned departments.
The Advisor directed the officers to undertake comprehensive deliberations on the said matter so that the issue which has been pending since long can be settled to the satisfaction of the all the stakeholders. He also directed them to hold regular meetings to come up with the workable proposal.
Later, Chairman, J&K State Water Resources Regulatory Authority, Pramod Jain met the Advisor and discussed several issues pertaining to water storage, water supply for irrigation purposes, conservation and protection of water bodies, flood control and prevention, water flow improvement, surveillance and safety of dams, improvement in the physical integrity of water courses, lakes and springs and other issues.