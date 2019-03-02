Advisor Sharma for accelerating state, central sector schemes

JAMMU:
Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma Friday directed fast-pacing of various developmental initiatives being undertaken under the state and central sector so that new viable assets are created besides connectivity of various districts and areas gets improved.
The Advisor said this while addressing a review meeting convened to discuss the working of the Public Works Department.
The Advisor directed the officers to review the sick schemes and work for speedy clearance of the projects languishing because of delay in one or other reasons. He also called for close coordination with other departments in getting the requisite permissions so that the schemes do not get delayed for want of clearance from other departments.
Detailed discussions were held on various ongoing projects undertaken under PMGSY and the Advisor stressed for early closure of these so that people living in various far-flung and inaccessible areas are provided with the requisite connectivity. He asked the officers to work in a synergized manner and ensure the early completion of schemes.
Commissioner Secretary, PWD, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Chief Engineers of various Wings, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other officers were present in the meeting.