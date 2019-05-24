Advisor Sharma discusses establishment of Nanosciences centre in Kashmir

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Says several initiatives undertaken for providing students, researchers opportunities for honing their scientific skills

The Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma today said that the government has already initiated several measures for introducing new streams of science in education curricula and research centres, so that the students and researchers would be provided with the opportunities of honing their scientific skills and contribute their bit in overall scientific research and making the world a better place to live in.

The Advisor expressed these views while discussing the establishment of Centre of Excellence in Nanosciences in Kashmir with Conveyor of INSPIRE, National Institute of Technology Dr. MA Shah and Ramunajah Fellow Dr Saifullah Lone.

The Advisor, while discussing the establishment of Centres, said that in modern times it is important that students and scholars are provided with opportunities, which would enable them to explore their scientific capabilities in newer streams of science.

He said that Nanoscience is a latest addition to the applied sciences and with its tremendous applications in almost all sectors of the life and the centres and the departments are being developed all across the globe. The technology is emerging as a game-changer in science and engineering with which human race would be taken to next level.

The Advisor while referring to the other initiatives taken by the government said that the proposed centre for excellence in Nanosciences in Kashmir would also attract students and researchers from other parts of the State and outside the country as well. He said that it would also provided employment opportunities to the aspiring scientists and technocrats of the State.

He said that the Indian Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (INST Mohali) is also contributing for providing the researchers the necessary platform. He said that the proposed centre would also follow the footprint of Mohali centre and also catalyze a scientific stream and temper in the State.