Advisor Sharma directs up-gradation of facilities at Transport Nagar Parimpora

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K K Sharma today visited Transport Nagar Parimpora to take stock of the developmental needs and facilities to be provided to the transporters.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, Vice Chairman SDA Sajad Hussain Ganaie and other senior officers were accompanying the Advisor.

The Advisor enquired about collection of fee/toll from Transporters and it was informed that Horticulture department has installed a check post and is collecting toll from trucks at fruit Mandi.

The Advisor directed setting up of separate check post of Transport Nagar so that collection of fees takes place for the convenience of transporters.

He also directed immediate fixing of drainage problem and for making pumping station of Horticulture Produce and Marketing Department functional.

The transporters sought installation of two more transformers to cater to the needs of the Transport Nagar.

While interacting with the Advisor, the transporters raised several demands including a separate entry and exit gate for the Transport Nagar, macadamization of the roads, drainage and electricity.

The Advisor asked the officers to provide all basic amenities in the Transport Nagar so that the transporters can continue their activity without facing any issue.

He directed the officers to form a joint team of officials of different departments for early redressal of grievances of transporters, if any.

President, JK Goods Transport Association M Ronga and other members of different Transport Associations were present.