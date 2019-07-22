Advisor Sharma condoles demise of Sheila Dixit

July 22, 2019 |

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma condoled the demise of the three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit who passed away Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Describing her as an able administrator who served Delhi for 15 long years, the Advisor highlighted the role played by her in speeding up the developmental scenario of the capital. She would always be remembered for the provision of modern urban infrastructure in the city of Delhi and her various innovative ideas, particularly of seeking people’s partnership (Bhagidari) in the path for development.

Her leadership characterized a great team building in which every member felt valued. While being firm, she was always humane. Dixit had a great flair for aesthetics, art and culture, the Advisor added.

The Advisor also visited her home at Delhi where the body was kept for the last glimpse of the visitors and paid homage to the late leader.