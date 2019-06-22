Advisor Sharma attends council meet

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma Friday attended the 35th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting which was attended by the Finance Ministers of States, Union Territories and senior officers of the Ministry of Finance and State governments among others.

Financial Commissioner Finance Dr Arun Mehta and Commissioner State Taxes P K Bhat accompanied the Advisor.