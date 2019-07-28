Advisor Sharma attends 36th GST council meeting

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma today attended the 36th GST council meeting via video conference which was held under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Advisor is in Dehradun, uttarakhand in connection with attending the conclave of Himalayan States.

During the meeting, the council decided to redeem the rate of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%, electric vehicle chargers from 18% to 5% respectively.

During the meeting, the Advisor emphasized that the redeeming the rates of GST on Electrical vehicles was necessary to give impetus to eco-friendly mobility solutions, which will help in a longer run to curb the rampant afflictions of pollution in the state.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner Commercial Taxes (Tax Planning) Jammu and Kashmir, PK Bhat.