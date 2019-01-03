Advisor Kumar visits Pulwama, reviews dev works

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Jan 02:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Wednesday visited Pulwama to take stock of the developmental and security scenario in this south Kashmir district. The official spokesperson said the Advisor also interacted with scores of local public deputations to have a firsthand account of the problems of their respective areas.
The Advisor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Principal Chief Conservator Forests, Suresh Chugh, Director General Youth Services and Sports, DR Saleem-ur-Rehman, District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Conservator Forests (South), SP Pulwama Chandan Kohili and other district and sectoral officers.
Interacting with the Advisor, Traders Federation Pulwama demanded construction of Maternity Hospital in Pulwama town for which they said 60 kanals of land is available at Sirnoo, establishment of Receiving Station, upgradition of Municipal Council, construction of 2nd phase of Ring Road, renovation of roads and beautification of Pulwama town and promotion of education sector in the district.
Fallah Behbood Committee Pampore and Town Welfare Committee Awantipora demanded adequate traffic facility, transfer of land to SDH Pampore, development of stadiums, upgradation of the dispensary, construction of abattoir and augmentation of water supply schemes in their areas.
Delegations from Ichgoz, Bamnoo, Kakapora, Awantipora, Dogripora, Reshipora, Rajpora, Wyun, Chandgam, Tahab, Achan, Abhama, Gusoo, Manduna, Satoora, Sangerwani demanded expansion of road connectivity, augmentation of irrigation canal, establishment of degree college, upgradation of schools, construction of playgrounds, establishment of grid stations, improvement in electricity, macadamization of roads, upgradaton of Health centers, removal of encroachments, fencing of graveyards in their respective areas.
According to the official spokesperson, a delegation of Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Tral in their meeting with the Advisor urged him for directing the concerned to construct a protection bund at the Guruduwara. The delegation also demanded security for the Gurudwara.
The deputation of students raised the issue of frequent internet blockade in the district, availability of WiFi connectivity in District Library and adequate transportation to the students of Boys and Women’s College.
Poultry Dealers Association demanded that the poultry sector should be enlisted as industrial activity, the establishment of poultry health units and feed mill in the district.
Fruit Growers Association demanded the immediate release of pending payment and compensation for the orchardists whose fruits were damaged in November 2018 snowfall.
Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He also passed on spot directions for redressal of various grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.
The Advisor also chaired a meeting of officers wherein he impressed upon them to replicate and intimate the recent success stories from secondary school at college levels which would further help excel the trend of Pulwama in the education sector.
Advisor called for identifying bright and promising students in the fields of medicine, science, sports, art, literature and local crafts so that they will be helped in their pursuit of goals.
Advisor directed the DDC to enhance the number of “Super 50” Coaching Centres and establish a full-fledged coaching programme for the civil services and other competitive exams.